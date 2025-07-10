Sharjah: A 33-year-old Malayali woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found dead under tragic circumstances in their apartment in Al Nahda, Sharjah, on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased have been identified as Vipanchika Maniyan, a native of Keralapuram in Kollam, and her daughter Vaibhavi. Vipanchika was the wife of Nithish Valiyaveettil, who works as a facilities engineer at a Dubai-based firm. She was employed in the HR department of a private company in Dubai.

According to authorities, preliminary evidence suggests that Vipanchika may have killed her daughter by hanging and then died by suicide using the same rope. A doctor who examined the scene confirmed signs of hanging around Vipanchika’s neck. Initial investigation points to her being responsible for the child’s death.

Relatives allege that Vipanchika had been subjected to emotional abuse over dowry and was under pressure from her husband to sign divorce papers. The couple had reportedly been living separately due to ongoing marital discord. Vipanchika had allegedly confided in her mother and domestic help that she would rather die than go through with a divorce.

It is believed that she received a legal notice regarding the divorce shortly before the incident, which may have pushed her into despair. Emergency services arrived at the scene soon after they were alerted. The bodies were shifted to Al Qasimi Hospital around 2 pm and later sent for post-mortem examination at the forensic lab.

Vipanchika’s family has demanded a detailed investigation into the deaths. The Al Buhairah Police in Sharjah have launched a probe.

Meanwhile, a dispute has emerged over the final rites. Nithish is reportedly insisting on a local burial for the child, while Vipanchika’s family wants both bodies to be repatriated to Kerala. A final decision is awaited pending mutual agreement.

Vipanchika is survived by her mother, Shailaja. Her father, Maniyan, passed away earlier.