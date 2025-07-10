Malappuram: The sports department has started an open gym at Kottakunnu where hundreds of fitness enthusiasts come every morning for walking and jogging. Both adults and kids can use the open gym arranged at the Kottakunnu tourism park as part of a project by the sports department. The gym that sprawls in 10,000 feet has been paved with interlocking bricks.

Meanwhile, the modern gym is equipped with around 15 workout machines and equipment like air walker, chest press, triple twister, leg press, rover, shoulder builder, sit up board, sky walker, cross trainer, back extension, push up bar, arm paddle bike, horse rider and single bar. The open gym is being constructed by the Sports Kerala Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 90 percent of the construction has been completed while works like installing boards remain to be done. The sports department has allotted ₹10 lakh for arranging opening gyms at various spots. The open gym will be inaugurated by the end of this month or next month.

Besides, the construction of the open gyms at Ozhoor and Moolakkal in the district too have been completed. These gyms will also be inaugurated along with the open gym at Kottakunnu.