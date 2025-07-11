Kozhikode: The aerobics composting unit set up on the Kozhikode Collectorate premises, modelled after the Thumboormuzhi system and developed in collaboration with the City Corporation, remains non-operational even a month after its installation.

Though Mayor Beena Philip was scheduled to inaugurate the unit on June 9, the function was later postponed. Since then, the unit has been left unattended, with overgrown bushes taking over the site and stray dogs now inhabiting the area.

Installed at a cost of several lakhs under the Model Waste Treatment Programme for government offices as part of the city corporation's scheme, the project aimed to process biodegradable waste from the Collectorate and Civil Station and convert it into manure through four designated units. However, the initiative has stalled due to unresolved issues.

Residents in the vicinity had earlier raised complaints highlighting flaws in the project’s construction. One major shortcoming was the absence of a tank to collect wastewater generated during the composting process. Further, funds required to operate the unit are reportedly unavailable. These deficiencies have been attributed to the continued delay in the unit’s launch.

Currently, Haritha Karma Sena workers are tasked with collecting biodegradable waste from all 180 offices located in the Collectorate and Civil Station. The waste brought in by sanitation workers is temporarily sent to the MCF unit at the Collectorate, where it is sorted and processed separately.

Steps underway to clear legacy waste

Meanwhile, authorities have initiated emergency measures to remove legacy waste including old furniture, e-waste and abandoned vehicles from the premises and parking area of the Civil Station. These waste materials had accumulated during the renovation of various government offices in the building.

As part of the clean-up, a team led by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh conducted an inspection at the Collectorate and Civil Station. The team included the Assistant Director of Waste Management, the Hosur Sirasthadar and the Suchitwa Mission Coordinator, among others.

Piles of broken furniture were found blocking verandahs and corridors of the buildings. It is alleged that instead of auctioning off these items, officials have been slow to act. The failure in reporting to the PWD Mechanical Wing has also led to the abandonment and rusting of several old government vehicles on the premises.

Officials said follow-up action to remove the old furniture and vehicles would begin shortly.