Chittatukara: Elavally panchayat has won the prestigious state award for protection and conservation of biodiversity. The panchayat won second place in the state level contest instituted by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board. The government has honored the panchayat’s initiatives to fight global warming and various activities aimed to conserve the local biodiversity. The panchayat initiated projects and activates by dividing them into four categories – environmental conservation, soil protection, biodiversity conservation and protection of waterbodies.

Panchayat president Geofox stated that the panchayat had won the award for its exemplary activities related to the protection of kulavetti (syzgium Travancorium) tress, biodiversity park, conservation of fish in local waterbodies, protection of waterbodies, mangrove conservation, butterfly garden, publication of biodiversity registers, formation of biodiversity clubs in schools, jackfruit tree village project, survey and termination of weeds and parasites, energy conservation, waste disposal, drinking water projects and conservation of streams.

The committee comprising of the panchayat president, CT Jancy, panchayat secretary Thomas Rajan, Ashiq Valiyakathu, KP Raju, KK Preman, MG Prashant and Saraswati Ajayan lead the panchayat’s initiates in biodiversity conservation. Meanwhile, the elected representatives and the local residents are happy and proud that their panchayat has been winning the district and state level awards for best panchayat for the last four years.