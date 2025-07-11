In an unusual move, the Kerala High Court on Friday granted 15 days' parole to a life convict so that he can proceed with his wedding, scheduled for July 13. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, while granting relief, made it clear that the decision was not solely based on the convict’s request but on the remarkable courage and love shown by the woman who chose to marry him despite being aware that her partner would serve a life sentence.

"Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope," the Court observed, quoting American poet Maya Angelou. Interestingly, the prison authorities had earlier rejected the parole request, citing that the Prison Rules did not allow emergency leave for convicts to marry. However, the Court exercised its extraordinary jurisdiction to override this and permitted parole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The convict’s marriage had been arranged prior to his sentencing. Even after the life sentence was pronounced, the bride-to-be insisted on continuing with the wedding plans. It was his mother who approached the High Court, seeking special consideration.

"I am looking at this case from the angle of that girl who decided to marry the convict. Even after the convict was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment, her love continues," Justice Kunhikrishnan noted during the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Court’s order, the convict will be released on July 12 and must return to prison by 4 pm on July 26. "Let that girl be happy, and this Court shower all blessings upon her," the judge said, concluding the order with heartfelt words.

(With Live Law Inputs)