Thiruvananthapuram: A man and his lover have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000 each for attempting to murder his estranged wife using potassium permanganate. Ayiroor native Nalan (59), who is also a social worker, and his girlfriend Pulimath native Sujatha (59) were convicted for attempting to kill 52-year-old Geetha Nalan, a native of Chemmaruthy.

Delivering the verdict, Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Judge M P Shibu also sentenced them to an additional year in prison if they fail to pay the fine.

The incident pertaining to the crime happened on January 2, 2025. Geetha, a former panchayath member, and her children were living separately from Nalan due to his abusive behaviour. In her absence, Nalan had moved his lover into their marital home. Upon learning this from neighbours, Geetha rushed to the house to confront him.

However, Nalan and Sujatha verbally abused Geetha and tried to force her out of the house. When she resisted, Sujatha allegedly held her neck while Nalan forced potassium permanganate powder into her mouth.

Though Geetha spat out much of the chemical, she suffered burns in her mouth and lost consciousness. Her children and relatives reached the spot and rushed her to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for treatment.

While considering the case, the court acknowledged the prosecution's argument that the couple showed no mercy in their attempt to murder Geetha and delivered the sentence without leniency.

The investigation was led by Varkala Police Inspector B Vinod. The prosecution examined 16 witnesses and submitted 19 documents and two pieces of material evidence. Public Prosecutor Kattayikonam JK Ajith Prasad and Advocate Bindu VC represented the prosecution.