The suicide note of Vipanchika Mani (33), who killed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and took her own life in Al Nahda in Sharjah, has emerged. The six-page letter appeared on her Facebook profile, but soon disappeared.

Relatives suspect that her husband, Nithish Mohan, deleted the post. However, a relative told Manorama Online that they had downloaded the letter and are keeping it as evidence.

Vipanchika’s letter includes serious allegations against her husband and his family. She held Nithish, his sister, Neetu and their father Mohanan responsible for the death. Speaking to Manorama News, Vipanchika's mother, Shailaja, echoed the serious allegations made in the suicide note.

"Neetu is the reason behind my daughter's death. She and their father, Mohanan, tortured my daughter. They even cut her hair. She never told me anything, saying I would get upset. Look at my state now," Shailaja said.

Vipanchika’s letter stated that she has no desire to die. “I have not had enough of seeing my daughter’s face,” she wrote. According to Vipanchika, Nithish’s family used to insult her by saying that the wedding was not conducted on a grand scale, that she did not have a house or money, and that she lived by begging. “Even though I begged my sister-in-law to leave me for the sake of the child, she did not listen,” she added.

On Thursday, Vipanchika’s friend handed over her belongings, including gold ornaments, a bank locker key, and a bank card, to her relatives staying in Sharjah. "A friend of Vipanchika contacted us via Facebook and said she had asked to hand these over to us as she was going to her hometown. Since she couldn’t keep these items at her house, she gave them to us temporarily," Vipanchika’s relative, Sindhu, told Manorama News.

The family also revealed that Nithish had been pressuring Vipanchika for a divorce. However, coming from a single-parent household herself, she never wanted her daughter to go through the same experience. She tried to resolve the issues amicably and adjust for the sake of her child, they said. Nitish and family have yet to respond to the allegations raised.