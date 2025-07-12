Munderi: Civil service training equips students to move forward in life with purpose and direction, said Chief Secretary Dr A Jayatilak. He was inaugurating the civil service coaching programme launched under the Mudrakiranam project at Munderi Government Higher Secondary School.

The event was presided over by Mudra Education Committee Chairperson and former MP K K Ragesh. District Panchayat President K K Ratnakumari, Collector Arun K Vijayan, DIG G H Yatish Chandra, Chief Conservator of Forests B N Arun Kumar, City Police Commissioner P Nidhin Raj, Thalassery Sub Collector Karthik Panigrahi, Assistant Collector Ehtheda Muffassir, SFO Vaisakh Sasikumar, Mudra Development Committee member P P Babu, Programme Coordinator K R Rajesh Babu, Kerala Civil Service Academy Kannur Coordinator K Sivakumar, School Principal M Manoj Kumar and Headmaster K Venu also addressed the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civil service training programme is being jointly conducted by the Kerala Civil Service Academy and the Mudra initiative of Munderi Government Higher Secondary School.