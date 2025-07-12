Thiruvananthapuram: A junior resident doctor from Kerala was found dead in his hostel room at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on Friday. The deceased is Thiruvananthapuram native Abisho David. He was found lying unresponsive on his bed in his hostel room.

His body was discovered after he failed to report for duty at the anaesthesia department, prompting staff members to check on him, according to the Times of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

His relatives in Kerala received a one-line message late on Friday saying that the doctor is dead, one of his relatives told the media. When they contacted the Medical College the same day, the anaesthesia department head took the call and confirmed his death, asking his relatives to arrive in Gorakhpur.

It is reported that the cause of death is likely due to a drug overdose. Two of his close relatives are currently in Gorakhpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Dr Ramkumar Jaiswal expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, according to India Today. “We will examine every aspect, be it related to the department, hostel life or personal challenges, to understand if any mental pressure or external factor played a role,” he told the media.