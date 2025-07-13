Kanhangad: Adding to its popular range of nutrition products, the Kudumbashree District Mission has introduced Amrutham Nutrimix Puttupodi (rice flour) to the market.

The district-level launch of the new product was carried out by Kudumbashree Executive Director H Dineshan at the Akshaya Nutrimix production unit in Paramba, Pallikkara. He assured full support from both the State and district missions for the continued development of the unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan conducted the first sale. The event was presided over by Pallikkara CDS Chairperson K Sumathy. Assistant District Mission Coordinator D Haridas, District Programme Manager K Jithin, V Omana, and M Shyamala also addressed the gathering.

The Kudumbashree Kasaragod District Mission first launched Amrutham Nutrimix powder in 2006, given to children under the age of three through anganwadis. Developed by Dr Neelofar at the Central Plantation Research Centre, the original Amrutham Powder is a nutritious mix of wheat, groundnut, soybean and sugar. With the Kasaragod District Mission taking over its production and scaling up the volume, the product has reached statewide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Encouraged by the strong market response to Amrutham powder, the District Mission has now introduced Puttupodi as the latest addition. The district panchayat has extended financial support with a subsidy of Rs.25 lakh to the manufacturing unit.

The Puttupodi is produced and packaged under hygienic conditions using a modern facility. Thirteen Nutrimix units across the district have been engaged for packing. The product will be available through Kudumbashree’s home shops and local supermarkets. Kudumbashree is also planning to expand into other health flours made from corn, wheat and millets.