Malappuram/ Palakkad: A 50-year-old man from Changalleri, Mannarkkad in Palakkad, who tested positive for Nipah virus in preliminary screening, died on Saturday evening. He passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram.

His infection was initially confirmed through tests at the Medical College Hospital in Manjeri, Malappuram. However, samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further confirmation, and the government is awaiting the final report.

The man was admitted to the hospital on Friday with fever and breathing difficulties. Following his death, the health department imposed restrictions within a 3-km radius around his residence.

According to health officials, the contact list includes 497 individuals — 203 from Malappuram, 178 from Palakkad, 114 from Kozhikode, and two from Ernakulam. Ten people are currently under treatment in Malappuram, including one in the ICU.

So far, 62 samples from Malappuram have tested negative for the virus. In Palakkad, five people are in isolation, while another five who were under treatment have been discharged.

Statewide, 14 individuals are under highest-risk surveillance, and 82 others are being monitored under the high-risk category.