Palakkad: The autopsy of Alfred Martin (6) and Emil Maria Martin (4), who died after sustaining severe burns when their car caught fire in front of their home at Poolakkad, Polpulli, was conducted on Sunday at the Palakkad District Hospital.

State Electricity Minister and Chittur MLA K Krishnankutty, who visited the hospital, announced that the government will cover the entire cost of the children’s funeral. He added that the district collector has been directed to ensure continued medical care for the injured family members—mother Elcy Martin, elder sister Aleena Martin, and grandmother Daisy Varghese. The minister also said financial aid for the family will be finalised after consulting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently in the US and expected to return on July 16.

According to a press note from the district information office, the children's bodies will be kept at the mortuary of Paalana Hospital for two more days, until Elcy regains consciousness.

The tragic incident happened around 6 pm on Friday. Elcy, a nurse at Paalana Hospital, had just returned home after work and was preparing to take her family to the Chittur market. Her husband, Martin, had passed away from cancer three months ago.

Elcy decided to use their old car, previously owned by her late husband. After placing her three children in the back seat, she got into the driver’s seat, while Daisy was locking the house. The vehicle burst into flames as Elcy started the ignition. Daisy, who attempted to rescue the family, also sustained burn injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped pull the family out of the burning vehicle. All six were initially taken to Paalana Hospital. Elcy and her children were later shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam for specialised treatment. Alfred and Emil succumbed to their injuries at the Ernakulam hospital on Saturday evening.

According to Chittoor Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar B, the car was an old vehicle and may have been unused for some time. Aleena, who suffered 30 per cent burns, told police from the hospital bed that they had noticed a petrol smell inside the car before the fire broke out. Elcy sustained 60 per cent burns, while Daisy remains stable.

Police suspect a petrol leak might have triggered a spark when the ignition was turned on, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed inspection by the Motor Vehicles Department.

Aleena is a class 5 student. Alfred was in Class 1, and Emil Maria was in UKG. All three children attended the same school in Polpulli.