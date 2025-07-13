A man who was undergoing treatment after being injured by a falling tree branch in the SAT Hospital compound in Thiruvananthapuram has died. The deceased is Sunil, a native of Paravur.

The incident occurred on May 23, when Sunil visited the hospital for his eight-year-old daughter’s treatment. While walking outside the hospital premises, a tree branch fell and struck him on the head. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital with serious head injuries. Heavy rain was reported at the time of the incident.

According to his family, Sunil had initially taken shelter inside the hospital building to avoid the heavy rain but was forced outside by security staff. They allege this led to the fatal accident.