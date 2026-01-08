Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday suspended the primary membership of three party workers for allegedly working openly to defeat BJP candidates in certain wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation during the recent local body elections.

The suspended members are Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha state committee member V P Anand, who worked in the Kowdiar ward; Sunil Kumar, media convenor of the Vattiyoorkavu constituency, associated with the Kanjirampara ward; and Rajkumar, secretary of the Nemom constituency, who allegedly worked in the Mudavanmukal ward.

INC candidate and former MLA K S Sabarinadhan won the Kowdiar ward, while V Gopakumar of the CPM won in the Mudavanmukal ward. In Kanjirampara ward, however, the BJP candidate Sumi Balu won.

The decision was announced by BJP Thiruvananthapuram city district committee president Karamana Jayan through a press release.