The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) on Thursday announced an indefinite, phased agitation, including a boycott of teaching and non-emergency services, citing the state government’s failure to address its long-pending demands.

In a statement, KGMCTA state president Dr Rosenara Beegum T said teaching activities would be boycotted indefinitely from January 13. From the following week, doctors would also withdraw from all non-emergency medical services. A dharna in front of the Secretariat has been planned for January 19.

However, essential services will remain unaffected. Casualty care, labour rooms, ICUs, inpatient services, emergency treatments, surgeries, and post-mortem examinations will continue as usual.

The association has been protesting since July 1, 2025, over unresolved issues such as irregularities in the pay revision order, unpaid salary and DA arrears, temporary and mass transfers, a shortage of faculty positions, and inadequate facilities for both doctors and patients.

As the government failed to take corrective steps, the protest was gradually intensified, leading to measures such as relay OPD boycotts. Although assurances were given at a meeting chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George on November 10, 2025, the association said none of its demands had been addressed.

Stating that no meaningful initiative has been taken to resolve the issues, the KGMCTA said it had no option but to escalate the agitation while continuing work-to-rule and non-cooperation.

The association will also hold a press conference at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on January 12 to brief the public on the issues faced by government medical college doctors and to outline the protest plan.