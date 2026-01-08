Kottayam: Authorities at the Kerala Police Headquarters are considering a proposal to retire Reena, the oldest serving police dog in the State, following a recommendation by a medical board.

Reena, a 12-year-old Labrador serving with the Kottayam district police, has already been granted two service extensions. However, the medical board has now advised that she be shifted to 'Vishranthi', the retirement facility for police dogs at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur.

Under existing norms, police dogs are required to undergo medical examinations after attaining the age of 10, with extensions granted only if they are found fit. All other dogs that joined service alongside Reena retired by the age of 11.

Although Reena was found medically fit in her most recent examination- part of the six-monthly health assessments conducted at the Police Academy- the board recommended that the veteran dog be allowed to retire in view of her age.

Reena was deployed for duty during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state for the inauguration of the Kochi Metro. She has also been a part of the security teams constituted during various visits of the President to Kerala and during the 'Bharat jodo yatra' taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Even at this advanced age, Reena maintains her fitness by a regular four-km walk in the morning and a fixed training regimen in the evening.

Reena is handled by Grade SI PK Saji Kumar and Grade ASI KN Sivaprasad.