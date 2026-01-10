Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday dismissed the concerns raised over the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, stating that they were not based on facts. His remarks on the social media platform X came a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to him, conveying strong objections to the proposed legislation.

In his letter, Siddaramaiah warned that Karnataka would oppose the Bill by exercising all constitutional remedies available if it were enacted, citing the need to protect linguistic minorities and the country’s plural character.

Earlier, he had posted on X that "the proposed Malayalam Language Bill-2025, by mandating compulsory Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom and the lived reality of Kerala's border districts, especially Kasaragod".

Responding to these developments, Vijayan said in an X post that the Kerala government "remains steadfast in upholding the constitutional values of secularism and pluralism". He clarified that the Bill includes a clear and unambiguous non-obstante clause aimed at protecting the rights of linguistic minorities, particularly Kannada- and Tamil-speaking communities, and shared an image of the relevant provision along with his post.

Explaining further, he noted: "Key provisions ensure that no language is imposed and linguistic freedom is fully protected. In notified areas, Tamil and Kannada speakers may continue to use their mother tongues for official correspondence with the Secretariat, Heads of Departments, and local offices, with replies issued in the same languages."

The Chief Minister also pointed out that students whose mother tongue is not Malayalam have the freedom to select languages offered in schools as per the National Education Curriculum. "Students from other states or foreign countries are not compelled to appear for Malayalam examinations at the IX, X, or Higher Secondary levels," he said.

Vijayan added that Kerala’s language policy is in complete conformity with the Official Languages Act, 1963, as well as Articles 346 and 347 of the Constitution. Emphasising the State’s approach, he said: "India’s diversity is to be celebrated, not forced into a single mould. Built on the Kerala model of participation and transparency, our government resists any erosion of federal rights while remaining equally committed to protecting the linguistic identity of every citizen."

(With PTI Inputs)