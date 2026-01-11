KSRTC employee killed as car crashes into electric post in Idukki
Thodupuzha: A KSRTC employee was killed after his car rammed into an electric post and overturned in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred at around 3.30 am on the Perumattom–Thekkumbhagam Road near Muttam here.
The deceased is Sajeev (52), a native of Malankara Mrala and a resident of Kalappurakkal house.
According to the police, the car driven by Sajeev lost control, crashed into an electric post, and then overturned. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Sajeev is survived by his wife, Preethi, who runs KK Medicals in Muttam town. His family is settled near the Mrala Post Office.
