Mushrooms are a nutritious food item that boast incredible nutritional benefits. Although mushrooms are tasty and nutritious, most people do not have any idea about the variety of food items that could be cooked using fresh mushrooms. Koongramam Farmers Society in Kadanthery in Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam offers a long list of value-added products made by them.

They first began by making mushroom pickles and slowly introduced more items when it became a hit. They have over 35 items, including chutney powder, cutlet, samosa, wine, spring rolls, burger, soup, fried rice, biryani, noodles, payasam, kozhukatta, unniyappam, kumbilappam and halwa in their menu.

Kadanthery Farmers Society was formed as part of the mushroom village project that was launched by the state horticulture mission in the financial year 2024 – 25. 72 farmers have been registered under this society and most of them cultivate mushrooms. Besides, the society also has two packing houses, label and sell the mushrooms.

Mushroom-based farmers’ societies have been formed under the six Krishi bhavans in the Kadathuruthy block panchayat. Initially, mushrooms were dried and powdered. Mushroom beds, farming kits and pellets too were supplied by these societies. Later, the societies focused on producing ready-to-eat products. As societies do not have buildings of their own, the items are made by the farmers in their own kitchens.

These kitchens are also the place where new recipes are tried and tested. Society secretary Mathew G Muricken said that the products are made as per order as most of them are perishable items.