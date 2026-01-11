Vadakkencherry: The Vadakkencherry town is grappling with a surge in indiscriminate waste dumping across several areas. Illegal waste dumping has increased in vacant plots near the Vadakkencherry Indira Priyadarshini Bus Stand, along Kommanthara Road, Kizhakkencherry Road, Manikkappadam Canal Road, Nayarthara Road, and on stretches of the service road between Thankam Junction and Royal Junction.

Chicken waste and even animal carcasses are being dumped under the cover of night. Stray dogs gathering around the waste and frequently fighting among themselves has become a common sight. There is no effective mechanism in place to control packs of dogs roaming through the town. In the past six months alone, seven people have been bitten by stray dogs.

Recently, a bedridden woman at Pulimparambu, near the town, was attacked and bitten by a stray dog inside her house. Pet animals are also being targeted. Panchayat authorities said stringent steps would be taken to identify and penalise those responsible for dumping waste.

“We will take strict action against those dumping waste in the town. Squad inspections will be intensified. Cameras will be installed at various locations. Along with awareness campaigns, inspections will be strengthened. Measures will also be taken to control stray dogs,” said C. Prasad, Panchayat President.