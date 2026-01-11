Just as the autorickshaw named Sundari steals the spotlight in the film Ey Auto, Pulimoodu Junction at Ithithanam too has its own Sundari- and she is every bit a local celebrity.

Sundari is the much-loved pet dog of the junction, adored by shopkeepers, autorickshaw drivers and residents alike. If voices rise or a quarrel breaks out, Sundari is quick to step in, making it clear that aggression will not be tolerated.

The people around Pulimoodu Junction jointly take care of her. By day, she is usually seen resting on the verandah of a shop near the auto stand. She loves hopping into autorickshaws and going on short rounds around the junction.

Her meals are provided by locals Prakash Moolasseri and Srihari Biju. Sundari refuses food from strangers. Her daily diet consists of porotta and two pieces of fried chicken, costing about ₹80. She eats only once a day and spends her nights at Prakash's home, where special arrangements, including a fan, have been made for her comfort.

Sundari often rides in front of Prakash's scooter as he goes about his errands. On days when some autorickshaw drivers fail to turn up at the stand, she has even gone looking for them at their homes. She seems to know several routes by heart and can recognise the drivers’ family members. When she spots a driver’s child or relative on the road, she eagerly runs up to greet them.

At the junction, Sundari enjoys a few privileges and a certain authority of her own. Whenever disputes arise, she wastes no time in stepping in and attempting to restore order. She has been taken to the veterinary hospital and given all vaccinations on schedule. Having wandered into the junction about two years ago, Sundari has since become the unofficial guardian of the area.