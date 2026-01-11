The arrest of former Congress leader and MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with a third rape complaint has effectively brought his political career to a standstill. The Congress leadership has firmly distanced itself from him, making it clear that it bears no responsibility or political association with the embattled legislator.

Following his midnight arrest by a special police team and subsequent remand, demands for his resignation from the MLA post have grown louder. Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer has indicated that the Ethics and Privilege Committee would examine the serious allegations against the MLA.

Mamkootathil had won the Palakkad Assembly by-election in November 2024 with a commanding margin of 18,840 votes and was projected as the political successor of Shafi Parambil. However, his political downfall began in August 2025 after a model and actress levelled allegations against him during a media interview. As more women came forward with similar complaints, he resigned as the state president of the Youth Congress, following which the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) suspended him from the party.

In the last week of November 2025, a formal complaint was submitted to the Chief Minister, leading to the registration of a case against Mamkootathil. A second FIR, related to another sexual assault allegation, was registered in the first week of December. Exactly a year after he assumed office on December 4, 2024, the Congress expelled him from its primary membership in the first week of December 2025, following the court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in the second case.

In the wake of the third rape case, the Congress leadership has reiterated that it has nothing to do with the allegations or the legal proceedings involving Mamkootathil. Party sources also indicate that he has begun losing the support of a section of local leaders in his constituency, who had earlier facilitated his participation in local-level programmes as an MLA.

According to political analyst J Prabhash, it would be extremely difficult for Rahul to revive his political career even if he secures a clean verdict from the court. "I see no prospects for Rahul in Kerala politics. He cannot contest the upcoming Assembly election as the case and investigation procedures are still underway. The Congress will no longer support him, and he does not have sufficient influence in Palakkad to contest as an independent candidate. Even if he waits another five years and is acquitted of all charges, the political scenario in the state would have changed significantly by then, leaving him with little relevance," he pointed out.

Social critic A Jayashankar also observed that the repeated allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil are likely to mark the end of his political career. "Shafi Parambil has limitations in extending any support to him, and the Congress party will continue to keep its distance. Other parties also cannot accept him as he is facing serious allegations. Mamkootathil will no longer be able to remain active in social activities within his constituency and will be forced to exit parliamentary politics, even if he is eventually acquitted of the charges," he said.

Meanwhile, the Left parties and the BJP have indicated plans to launch protests demanding his immediate resignation from the Assembly.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan has alleged that Mamkootathil has the full support of Congress leadership in the state. LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan also accused the Congress of protecting Mamkootathil by not explicitly demanding his resignation. "The stand of the Congress on the Rahul Mamkootathil issue is mysterious. A section of the party is shielding him instead of insisting on his resignation," he alleged.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan, who had taken a strong stand against Mamkootathil within the party, said the Congress had no responsibility to respond to his arrest as he was no longer even a primary member. "We took strong action against him immediately after the complaints emerged. Now the party has nothing to do with him," Satheeshan said, adding that the party would take a stand if a resolution seeking his resignation is raised in the Assembly.

Palakkad District Congress Committee president A Thankappan also maintained that Mamkootathil was no longer associated with the Congress in any manner.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said Mamkootathil should have resigned as an MLA much earlier, when the cases were first registered. "The Congress acted immediately once clear information about his conduct came to light. The party will not justify anyone who commits such mistakes," he said.

Youth Congress leader Sajana B Sajan described the repeated allegations as deeply disturbing. "If it happens once, it may be called a mistake. If it is repeated, it becomes a crime. When it happens for the third time, it indicates a serious mental issue," she said.

Another Youth Congress leader, M A Shahanas, who had earlier accused Mamkootathil of misconduct, also demanded his resignation following the arrest.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the cases against Mankootathil pointed to organised criminal activity and claimed the involvement of several Congress leaders. "The Chief Minister had received more than 15 complaints, but police action was delayed. Around 20 women leaders from the Congress had approached the KPCC leadership, including V D Satheeshan, with complaints, but no action was taken," he alleged.