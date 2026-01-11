Pathanamthitta: Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has filed a bail application in the third rape case registered against him, stating that the sexual relationship was consensual.

In his bail plea submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla, Mamkootathil said the relationship was based on mutual consent. He said he was unaware that the complainant was married and stated that he ended the relationship immediately after learning of her marital status.

He maintained that the allegations against him have no basis. The plea describes the case as frivolous and alleges that it was filed with the intention of having him jailed.

Rahul pointed out that the complainant herself had booked the hotel room. He is expected to submit additional grounds in support of his bail plea on Monday. The court is scheduled to consider the application on the same day.

Mamkootathil was arrested early on Sunday in connection with the third rape case and was later remanded to judicial custody by the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The latest case is based on a complaint filed by a woman from Thiruvalla, who alleged that the incident occurred in 2024.