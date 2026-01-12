The Kerala High Court will on February 4 hear the appeals filed by convicts in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case involving a Malayalam film actress, challenging the conviction and sentences imposed by the Principal District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam.

Justice A Badharudeen posted the matter for next month when the appeal filed by Martin Antony, the second accused in the case, came up for consideration. The court directed that the matter be heard along with connected appeals filed by other convicts.

The Sessions Court had sentenced all six convicts— Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H and Pradeep — in the 2017 actress sexual assault case to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for gang rape (376 D) and criminal conspiracy (120 B).

In his appeal, Antony contended that he was not present inside the vehicle at the time of the sexual assault and sought parity with the eighth accused, Malayalam actor Dileep, who was acquitted by the trial court after the prosecution failed to establish conspiracy. Antony has also moved an application seeking suspension of his sentence and release on bail pending disposal of the appeal.

Two other convicts, Salim H alias Vadival Salim and Pradeep, have also approached the High Court challenging the Sessions Court verdict. Antony’s appeal has been filed through advocates Alex Joseph and Nisha K Peter.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)