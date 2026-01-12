Alappuzha: The completion of the Perumbalam bridge is paving the way for a major boost to tourism, with the panchayat planning a slew of new projects to promote resorts, boats, and local cultural attractions while enhancing revenue.

The localbody has embarked on a tourism development plan by considering the growth opportunities and changes to be brought about by the construction of the Perumbalam bridge. A meeting of the Perumbalam panchayat committee, scheduled for next week, will discuss the matter in detail and move forward with decisions. Resorts, homestays, tourist boats, and related industries will be promoted. The panchayat also aims to increase its revenue through these initiatives.

Activities under the Responsible Tourism Programme are already underway in Perumbalam. Panchayat president C R Gireesh stated that the possibility of further advancing this effort by implementing more projects with the support of the Tourism Mission will be explored.

Work on a tourism directory for Perumbalam is also in progress. The directory will highlight various aspects such as Perumbalam’s history, locally grown Malabar Tamarind, coconuts, farming methods, clam calcification, fishing, ghats, places of worship and traditional art forms.

The construction of the Perumbalam bridge has been completed, while the approach roads to the area are in their final stages. The bridge is expected to be inaugurated next month.