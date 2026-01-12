Kannur: A Plus Two student was critically injured after jumping from the third floor of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School at Payyavoor on Monday. The incident occurred around 8.30 am. The 17-year-old sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to a private hospital.

She fell from the ground-plus-three-storey building, and hit her head in the fall and sustained a leak in her lungs, Payyavoor police said. Doctors have performed a minor surgery to treat the leak.

She was kept on a ventilator to prevent bleeding, and after the surgery, she will be shifted to the intensive care unit. CT scans have been completed, and doctors are awaiting the results for further treatment. Hospital authorities said further medical procedures are underway, and her condition remains critical.

“She is a smart student, actively part of the prayer team, and academically an average performer. We did not notice any prior issues,” school principal Binoy told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Class 12 practical model exam was scheduled to begin at 9 am on Monday. It was her classmates who first saw her jumping. Following the incident, the model exam was cancelled, and police provided counselling to the students,” he added.