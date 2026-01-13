Poochakkal: Drinking water supply will be disrupted for four days in Cherthala municipality and six nearby panchayats following the rupture of a major pipeline under the Japan Drinking Water Supply Scheme. The pipeline burst on the Cherthala–Arookkutty Road, at a point south of the Makekkavala junction.

Water supply will remain suspended from today until the 16th in Cherthala municipality and the neighbouring panchayats of Pallippuram, Thanneermukkam, Muhamma, Kanjikuzhy, Cherthala South, and Mararikulam North. Repair work began on Sunday.

The damaged pipeline is a 700-mm main line that carries treated water from the purification plant at Makekkavala to Pallippuram, Cherthala, and the southern and eastern regions. The rupture has also caused partial damage to the road, raising concerns about possible traffic disruptions in the area. Officials noted that similar pipeline failures have occurred at the same location in the past.

In view of ongoing special events in the region, including the Arthunkal Perunnal festivities, authorities have decided to complete the repair work at the earliest.