A minor fire broke out on the sixth wagon of the Tirunelveli BTPN freight train while approaching the Thiruvananthapuram Central station on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am when a crow electrocuted by the overhead electric line fell onto the wagon, causing a small flame on the outer surface of the tank.

Fire Force personnel rushed to the scene, and the traction power supply was immediately shut off to ensure safe firefighting. The fire was put out quickly without any delay.

Later, officials from the Coaches and Wagon Department and the Safety Branch carried out a detailed inspection of the wagon. They confirmed that there was no damage, leakage or safety threat.

Officials said the fuel being carried was stored in a specially designed BTPN wagon with a sealed steel tank, which prevents any danger from external sparks or minor fires. Train services were restored soon after the incident.