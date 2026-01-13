Kochi: The Indira Canteen, an enhanced public canteen initiative aimed at providing affordable meals, is set to be included in the 50-day action plan to be rolled out by the Kochi Corporation. A formal announcement of the scheme is expected today, following the election of the Standing Committee chairpersons.

The launch of Indira Canteens, which will offer meals at subsidised rates, is one of the key promises in the UDF’s state-level manifesto.

The popular public hotel Samridhi@Kochi, launched by the previous council of the Corporation, already provides lunch at ₹20. In this context, the Corporation is considering introducing low-cost breakfast through the Indira Canteen initiative. In the first phase, the Indira Canteens are likely to function from existing Samridhi outlets.

Other initiatives expected to be included in the 50-day action plan include grievance redressal adalats, an electric feeder bus service to the Corporation’s new building, the inauguration of the CBG plant at Brahmapuram, public service centres, and mosquito-control programmes. With the Assembly elections approaching, party leadership has directed that only programmes that can be fully implemented be included in the 50-day action plan.

