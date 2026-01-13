The condition of the Plus Two student, who was injured after jumping from the third floor of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School at Payyavoor, remains critical.

The 17-year-old, who sustained severe injuries, underwent surgery after doctors detected a lung air leak and internal bleeding. She remains on ventilator support.

She fell from the ground-plus-three-storey building on Monday and suffered a head injury in the fall. Sources said doctors also found a brain haemorrhage. Further treatment will be decided after the completion of necessary scans.

The reasons that led to the incident remain unclear. Speaking to Onmanorama, school principal Binoy said the parents had informed the authorities that there were no known issues within the family.