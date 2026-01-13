The Travancore Devaswom Board, already facing flak over the Sabarimala gold scam, suffered another blow on Tuesday with the High Court ordering a vigilance probe into the alleged fraud in the sale of Adiya Sishtam ghee, the sacred offering sold to Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala temple.

The incident came to light following an inspection conducted by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board in response to a report from the Temple Special Officer.

The bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar ordered the Director of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate the matter.

According to the report by the Temple Special Officer, the sales proceeds from 16,628 packets of ghee sold at a counter had not been remitted to the Devaswom account, prompting the inspection by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer.

Based on its findings, the court noted that between November 17, 2025 and December 26, 2025, sales proceeds amounting to ₹13,67,900 from the sales of 13,679 packets of ghee had not been deposited with the Board.

Additionally, the inspection revealed that between December 27, 2025 and January 2, 2026, a shortage of 22,256 packets, valued at ₹22,65,500, was also reported.

The inspection also exposed serious procedural lapses where the stock is not taken, and the closing balance is not recorded when an officer is relieved from duty and another takes charge. The records were irregularly maintained and did not comply with the law and prescribed procedures, the court said.

The court also pointed out the serious allegations against Sunil Kumar Potty in the failure to remit an amount of ₹68,200. However, he is reported to have been suspended after the incident came to light.

The court also said that such actions could not have been carried out without the "knowledge, acquiescence, or at least wilful blindness of persons occupying positions at the higher rungs of the administrative hierarchy."

It also recalled previous instances of embezzlement at the "Swamy Ayyappa Fuels" petrol pump operated by the Travancore Devaswom Board at Nilakkal, where similar irregularities were reported following the misappropriation of ₹40 lakhs.

The court called upon the Director of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau to constitute a team to investigate the matter and submit a report indicating the progress of the investigation within one month.

The Adiya Sishtam Ghee is the ghee left over from the sacred "neyyabhishekam" offering, sold to devotees, and the sales of which constitute the Devaswom revenue.