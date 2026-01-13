UDF won two out of three seats in the special local body elections held on Monday. The special polls were held at Vizhinjam ward in Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, Onakkoor ward in Pampakuda panchayat in Ernakulam and Payimpadam ward at Moothedam panchayat in Malappuram.

UDF candidate K H Sudheer Khan wrested Vizhinjam seat from the LDF by a slender margin of 83 votes. Sudheer Khan pocketed 2902 votes. In the 2020 elections, CPM candidate Sameera S Mihdad had won the seat by a margin of 218 votes. Sudheer Khan's victory takes the Congress tally in the city corporation to 20.

UDF's Korambayil Zubeida bagged Payimpadam in Malappuram. She beat independent candidate Sebina teacher by a margin of 222 votes.

LDF candidate C B Rajeev won Onakkoor ward in Pampakuda panchayat in Ernakulam by a margin of 221 votes. Congress candidate Jose T P Thelliyammel won 337 votes while Rajeev polled 558 votes. In 2020, independent candidate Alice Varghese had won the seat.

The overall voter turnout across the three wards stood at 69.15 per cent. Vizhinjam recorded a turnout of 66.97 per cent, while Payimpadam and Onakkur wards saw higher participation at 84.21 per cent and 81.57 per cent, respectively.

A total of nine candidates contested in Vizhinjam, while Payimpadam and Onakkur wards had four candidates each.