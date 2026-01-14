Pantheerankavu: A six year old boy who was crossing the road with his family to get into a car had a miraculous escape when a car driver showed incredible presence of mind. Although the car, that was slowed down, hit the boy, he was uninjured. The incident happened by noon, the other day, at Pantheerankavu Manakadavu South Junction. The family along with the child had gone to a shop on the other side of the road.

After purchasing, they crossed the road together and were trying to get into the car. But, the child suddenly let go of his parent’s hand and ran back towards the shop. The driver of the car thar was coming from the opposite direction noticed the boy and quickly turned to the right and stopped the car. Meanwhile, the boy hit the bumper of the car and fell on the road. He was saved as the driver of the car managed to slow down and hit the brake at the right moment.