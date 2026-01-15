While campaigning for the 2010 local body elections at Keralassery panchayat in Palakkad, M P Sreekumar met Aaminumma, an elderly woman in his ward who was battling breast cancer and living in acute financial distress. Moved by her condition, Sreekumar, then a UP school teacher, made a silent resolve: if elected, he would give her his first honorarium.

He kept the decision to himself. After winning the election, Sreekumar visited Aaminumma and handed over the entire amount he received as his first honorarium. The gesture soon grew into a practice. Throughout his five-year tenure, he used his full monthly honorarium to support people facing financial hardship.

Now, after securing a fresh mandate from the same ward in the recently concluded local body polls, Sreekumar, 57, has repeated the act. His first honorarium this term was given to Noushad, a 33-year-old resident undergoing treatment after a road accident and struggling to meet medical expenses. Sreekumar had met Noushad as well during his campaign visits.

“I see politics and the role of a local body representative purely as service. I don’t need a salary for that,” says Sreekumar, who is also the BJP’s Palakkad district vice president. “People need a salary only when politics becomes a profession. Aaminumma is no longer with us, but there are many others in distress. If this can inspire other representatives, I will be happy.” He adds that he does not plan to take any honorarium during his current term either.

Sreekumar says beneficiaries are identified with the help of Kudumbashree representatives and others familiar with local realities. The funds are used for medical treatment, education, groceries, rice or even Onam pudavas (clothes). When the amount is insufficient, he saves for a few months before extending support.

“There is criticism, often from people belonging to other political parties,” he admits. “But this is not for personal gain. Beneficiaries come from all castes, communities and political backgrounds.” To ensure transparency, he involves community leaders or responsible panchayat representatives during handovers, while larger distributions such as Onam kits are conducted at public meetings.

Sreekumar became a panchayat member initially while still in service as a teacher. Since he was a ward member and worked in an aided school, he did not have to take leave and managed both roles simultaneously. Earlier, part of the honorarium was used for medical aid and installing streetlights in the ward. As such, infrastructure is now covered under panchayat development schemes; his focus has shifted entirely to individual assistance.

In 2016, Sreekumar also contested the Kerala Assembly elections from Alathur constituency but finished third, losing to CPM’s K D Prasenan. He retired in 2024 after more than three decades in teaching, having served as headmaster of NE UP School. He is now the manager of the school. “I became headmaster during the Covid-19 period, which limited opportunities for reform. That is a regret,” he says. “But I now have time to devote myself fully to serving my land.”

Sreekumar traces his attitude to his father, C K Govindankutty Nair. A TTC graduate, Govindankutty Nair, was once denied a teaching job because he could not afford to pay money to the school management. Instead, he mobilised people in the locality, pooled resources and started the NE Upper Primary School in Keralassery. He later retired as the headmaster and served as manager until his death in 1995.

“He understood the value of money and employment. He never sought a single rupee for appointments and was always compassionate towards those in need,” Sreekumar says. “I don’t have big wishes. When needs are limited, the demand for money is also limited. With God’s grace, I have enough for a modest living.”

Sreekumar says his work is possible only because of his family’s support. His wife, Reetha, is a government school teacher who manages household expenses. Their daughters, Shruthi and Shreya, are dentists and financially independent. “My greatest happiness is that my children share the same values,” he says. “Shreya has already said she would prefer to use her wedding expenses to build one or two houses for the needy.”

Apart from the honorarium, Sreekumar also contributes from his own pocket in emergencies. “I don’t want to retire and sit at home,” he says. “I have time ahead, and I want to spend it in social service.”