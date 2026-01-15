Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has extended the deadline for submitting income certificates required to receive social security and welfare pensions. As per the revised order, beneficiaries must submit the income certificate by June 30.

Earlier, the deadline for submitting the income certificate was December 31, 2025. The government has now extended it by six months.

According to the revised order issued on January 13, beneficiaries can submit their income certificate through Akshaya centres.

Only beneficiaries who were listed as of December 31, 2019, are required to submit the income certificate. In December, local body officials had already informed those yet to submit their certificates that submission was necessary to continue receiving the pension. Beneficiaries who failed to submit the certificate to local bodies are granted a deadline extension.

At present, around 62 lakh people in Kerala receive a monthly welfare pension of ₹2,000.

Beneficiaries can also check the status of their submitted documents on the official Sevana pension website.

How to check welfare pension status.

Step 1: Visit https://welfarepension.lsgkerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the tab of pension titled ‘Pension Thirachil’

Step 3: Click on the box close to ‘Aadhar number’

Step 4: Now give your Aadhaar number, give the code above and click the search button

Step 5 : Your pension details, including documents submitted, will appear now