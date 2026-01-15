Palakkad: The Education Department has suspended the headmistress of a school in Malampuzha for lapses in reporting a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher. The District Education Officer’s office said the headmistress failed to inform the police despite receiving information that the teacher had allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old student after forcing him to consume liquor at his residence.

The accused, a native of Mylapputhara in Vadavannur, had been working at the school for six years and was the boy's class teacher. He had lured the student on the pretext of giving him a treat for winning a competition. He bought the boy a biriyani, after which he took him to a rented house where he raped the minor.

Following the investigation, police found that Anil had sexually abused six other students in a similar manner. So far, six cases have been registered against Anil in connection with separate incidents of sexual harassment of students, police said.

An inquiry conducted by the Assistant Education Officer found lapses on the part of the school authorities in handling the incident. Steps will also be initiated to remove the school manager, officials said.