A 14-year-old girl was found dead in a bushy area at Vaniyambalam near Nilambur on Friday. She was reported missing on Thursday. Karuvarakundu police had registered a case following a complaint filed by her mother. The girl's school bag was found near the body. Her hands were tied from behind and she wore the school uniform. The girl was allegedly strangled to death.

The girl left for school in the morning on Thursday and when she didn't come home in the evening, parents panicked and started searching for her. A complaint was filed in the police. The body was found within Vandoor station limits. A plus-two student is reportedly in the custody of police. The police officials have not confirmed this. Residents and relatives have told police that a boy was warned after he was found to have been in an affair with the girl.

The inquest procedure is presently underway. The residents have also communicated to the police that they spotted the girl with a boy near Vaniyambalam on Thursday evening. The body was found in the railway puramboke land and will be shifted to hospital for the post-mortem examination.