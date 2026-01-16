Kalpetta: Forest Department personnel arrested five persons for allegedly hunting sambar deer at Cheeyambam in the Kurishu area under the Irulam Forest Station limits on Friday.

The accused are Pulpally natives Cheenkallel Jose Mathew (50) of Purathott House; Sibi PS (53) of Puliyamkunnel; Reji PJ (55) of Kaniyamkudi; Eldose KM (54) of Parakkal; and Joseph Sebastian alias Biju (54).

According to officials, two carcasses of sambar deer and country-made guns were seized from the accused. Some magazines and a Maruti van were also recovered from the spot where the accused were taken into custody.

A team led by Irulam Deputy Forest Range Officer KP Abdul Gafoor nabbed the accused from the forest. Chethalath Forest Range Officer AK Rajeev Kumar ordered the operation after receiving a tip-off about a gang camping inside the forest with arms and ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section Forest Officer PV Sundaresan, Beat Forest Officers Ajeesh PS and Sathyan MS, and staff members Akhil Ashok, Jithin Viswanath, and CV Rahul were part of the team that tracked down the hunters.

Forest Department officials said the team headed by Irulam Forest Range Officer AK Rajeev Kumar has arrested more than 15 persons over the past two months in connection with hunting-related offences.