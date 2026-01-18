The Kerala High Court issued an interim order restraining the inauguration of an unauthorised statue constructed within the premises of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Friday directed the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram, the college principal, and the Station House Officer of the Museum Police Station to ensure that no inauguration or ceremonial event is held in connection with any unauthorised construction or statue within the college campus.

The court’s intervention halted an inauguration programme scheduled for the same day. It further instructed the District Collector, either personally or through authorised officials, along with the SHO, to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The Bench also issued notices to the party respondents in the case, who are students of the college, and posted the matter for further hearing on February 6. The petition was filed by Advocates Nidhin Raj Vettikkadan, Anjala Nazrin Subair, Anjo Francis and Meera Nair I P

The court order came a day after the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) constructed a martyr’s memorial at the Government Law College in memory of former college union chairperson M A Sakeer, who was killed in a PDP attack. The unveiling of the statue triggered clashes between the SFI and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) on the campus.

SFI district secretary M A Nandan told Onmanorama that the union would approach the court in the coming days. He said the memorial had been erected in line with the wishes of the students and the alumni association. Construction of the structure began on January 10.

(With Live Law Inputs)