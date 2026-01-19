Kochi: In a swift medical evacuation operation, the Indian Coast Guard successfully airlifted a 63-year-old woman suffering a cardiac arrest from Agatti Island to Kochi on Sunday, saving her life.

According to the ICG officials, the emergency operation was launched after the Indian Coast Guard’s District Headquarters in Lakshadweep received an urgent request from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep administration. The woman’s condition was reported to be critical, requiring immediate advanced medical intervention that was not available on the remote island.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Coast Guard promptly deployed a Dornier aircraft from Kochi. Before take-off, the aircraft was rapidly reconfigured into a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU), enabling it to provide life-saving medical support during the flight.

The aircrew completed the modifications in record time and took off from Kochi at around 11 am. The aircraft landed at Agatti Island shortly thereafter, where the patient was swiftly embarked with all necessary medical care and monitoring. Without delay, the aircraft headed back to the mainland.

At approximately 2.20 pm, the Dornier landed safely at Kochi airport. The patient was immediately transferred to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing advanced treatment.

The ICG said the seamless coordination between the Coast Guard and the Lakshadweep administration played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the mission.