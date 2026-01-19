The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday directed the Kozhikode North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to investigate the death of a man who was found hanging after a video accusing him of sexual assault on a bus was circulated on social media.

The deceased U Deepak (41) was a native of Govindapuram. According to the complaints, he became distressed after a content creator publicly shared the video, which allegedly led him to take his own life.

Judicial Member of the Commission, K Baijunath, ordered the DIG to submit an investigation report within one week. The Commission will consider the matter at its sitting scheduled to be held at the Kozhikode Public Works Rest House on February 19. The SHRC initiated the proceedings based on complaints filed by advocates V Devadas and Abdu Rahim Pookkath.

Meanwhile, the Medical College police have begun collecting statements from Deepak’s parents.