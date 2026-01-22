Idukki: Former Congress MLA and AICC member E M Agasthy, who had announced his exit from politics following his defeat in the local body polls, said that his decision to contest the municipal election was a political mistake. Speaking to Onmanorama, Agasthy said the decision to quit politics thereafter was taken in an intensely emotional state. Agasthy, who contested from Irupathekkar ward in Kattapana municipality, lost to the LDF candidate C R Murali.

“I failed to fully understand the ground realities. In hindsight, I feel I should not have contested the election,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether he would reconsider his decision and return to active politics, Agasthy said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked him to meet in person in Thiruvananthapuram this week. “I will take a final decision about my future course of action after that meeting,” he said.

Agasthy described the recent election defeat and his decision to quit politics as the fourth major emotional setback in his long political life. The first two, he said, were the sudden deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The third was the decision of his mentor and political guide K Karunakaran to leave the Congress party. “That period was extremely painful. I remained silent and withdrawn for more than a week,” he recalled. The municipal election defeat, he said, marked another deeply distressing phase.

He also reminisced about his close personal bond with Karunakaran, which began when he met the then Home Minister during the Narayampara College agitation—an episode that played a significant role in shaping his political journey.

E M Agasthy. Photo: Special arrangement

Agasthy said that after he announced his decision to quit politics, leaders across the political spectrum—both senior and junior—called him, urging him to reconsider. Even leaders from opposition parties had made similar requests. However, he added that some leaders within his own party also felt relieved by his exit. “I do not wish to name anyone,” he said.

Agasthy plans to return to the legal profession. Responding to long-standing criticism that he does not mingle or smile much with people, Agasthy dismissed it as a deliberate and false campaign against him. “I treat everyone who approaches me with respect. I do not believe in artificially displaying affection,” he said, adding that he never felt acting was necessary in politics.

Agasthy’s entry into the civic body polls had brought significant attention to the Kattappana municipality election. This time, the chairperson post was reserved for a general category male candidate, which prompted Agasthy to contest. UDF district convener Joey Vettikuzhi is currently the Chairperson of Kattappana Municipality.