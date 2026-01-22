Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, rejecting allegations that he had betrayed Oommen Chandy and instead accused the former Chief Minister of betraying him.

Speaking to the media, Ganesh Kumar said that it was Oommen Chandy who had wronged him personally and politically. "Oommen Chandy betrayed me. He destroyed my family and played a role in separating my children from me," the minister alleged.

Ganesh claimed that he was forced to resign from the ministerial post in 2003 after he refused to cooperate in the alleged allocation of forest land in Nelliampathy. He further alleged that Oommen Chandy, in the presence of Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh, had promised his father that he would be reinstated as minister after the Lok Sabha elections, but later reneged on the assurance.

Questioning the circumstances that led to his resignation, Ganesh said there were no criminal cases against him at the time. "Was it because I refused to allot forest land in Nelliampathy that I had to resign? I was forced out, promised reinstatement and then cheated," he said.

The minister's remarks come in the wake of Chandy Oommen's criticism over a controversial letter linked to the solar case. Chandy Oommen had alleged that Ganesh was involved in attempts to add more names to a letter written by the accused Saritha S Nair, and questioned how the document grew from 18 pages to 24 pages. He had also said he never expected Ganesh to act against his family, noting that his father held him in high regard.

Responding to these remarks, Ganesh said he was compelled to speak at the moment. He warned that reviving old allegations ahead of elections was "undignified" and accused Chandy Oommen of pursuing a political agenda.

"Oommen Chandy never made any allegations against me during his lifetime. Do not raise such issues now. I have not spoken against Chandy Oommen during his election in Puthuppally," he said.

Ganesh Kumar further alleged that attempts were being made to polarise the Christian community against him as the elections drew closer. "Such allegations at this stage are part of a calculated move," he claimed.

Chandy Oommen, however, dismissed Ganesh Kumar's remarks, saying the public was well aware of the facts. "Let Ganesh say whatever he wants," he said.