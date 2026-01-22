Malappuram: Until recently, Musthafa, fondly known as Babu in his native village, was a familiar presence in Areekode town, running a modest hair salon and leading a quiet, routine life. But in the days following the controversy involving his wife, social media influencer Shimjitha, Babu has withdrawn almost entirely from public view.

Shimjitha was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Deepak U, who died by suicide after the circulation of a video she had posted on social media alleging misconduct by him during a bus journey. She has been charged with abetment of suicide and is currently lodged at the Manjeri sub-jail, around 15 km from Musthafa’s residence near Areekode.

As public and media attention remains firmly focused on Shimjitha, those close to the family say Musthafa has become an unintended casualty. Friends and neighbours say he has stopped visiting his shop and avoids meeting people, as vloggers and media personnel repeatedly attempt to reach him, disrupting his normal life. They allege he is facing cyber attacks, and the social media campaigns blaming him have badly affected him.

Musthafa returned from the Gulf nearly a decade ago and opened the salon in Areekode so he could spend more time with his two children. The shop, located on the first floor of a building and known for its well-furnished interiors, is usually staffed by two of his close friends. Since news broke about the viral video and Deepak’s death, however, Musthafa has not visited the shop. While it remains open, customers have dwindled in his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, as Shimjitha’s arrest procedures were underway in Vatakara, Musthafa’s colleagues sat outside the salon, visibly concerned. “When we call him about shop matters, it feels like speaking to someone in a house that has just experienced a death,” said one friend associated with the business. “He is deeply shaken and mentally exhausted. Rumours are being spread about him too. He is a very silent, innocent person who does not want to confront or challenge anyone. There are many videos circulating targeting him in WhatsApp and Facebok. It is unfortunate that he is being targeted for something he is not responsible for,” said the worker, who is also a native of Areekode.

Friends say Musthafa had earlier expressed discomfort with Shimjitha’s public activities and had warned her on several occasions, but believed she had the right to make her own choices. The couple have reportedly been living separately for several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He disagreed with her on many matters but always believed in her freedom as an individual,” another colleague said. “Now he is facing online attacks for alleged mistakes committed by his wife. He is not bold enough to withstand such sustained cyber harassment.” When Onmanorama contacted Mustafa, he said he didn't wish to speak about the matter.

Musthafa had earlier been upset when protests erupted against Shimjitha after she travelled to Dubai while serving as a panchayat member representing Velleri ward. As demands for her resignation grew louder, he urged her to return. When she did not, he began engaging in public interactions in her place to help pacify protests, reducing his presence at the shop during that period as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals say that while people in the area are aware of his situation, most refrain from questioning him, recognising that he has no direct role in the controversy. A local Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader said family members had to drive away several vloggers and YouTubers who had gathered at Musthafa’s home over the past three days.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues say they are offering quiet support. “We don’t want to question him or upset him further,” said a neighbouring shop employee. “He is worried about the future of his two children. Whatever his differences with Shimjitha, she is still the mother of his children, and her current situation has deeply affected him. Unfortunately, social media is unwilling to see these nuances or show him any mercy.”

Shimjitha is expected to approach the court seeking bail on Thursday. The investigation team may also seek police custody for further interrogation and evidence collection.