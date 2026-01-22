Ramankari: Rohan Baiju, a 19-year-old degree student, rescued a four-year-old girl from drowning in the Manimala River near Ramankari.

The child, Ann Maria, is the daughter of Joshi Kurian and Jobiley from Mampuzhakari. The incident occurred around 10.30 am on January 17, when Ann Maria slipped into the river after tripping over a rope while running toward the riverbank.

A relative, Rajitha George, who lives nearby, saw the child fall and immediately shouted for help. Responding without hesitation, Rohan ran to the riverbank, jumped in and rescued Ann Maria. He sustained minor injuries during the rescue, and his mobile phone, which was in his pocket, fell into the water.

Rohan is the son of Baiju Thomas, who runs a business in Mampuzhakkari, and his wife, Jasmine, a teacher. He is a student of a first-year undergraduate degree in Malayalam at SB College, Changanacherry, and is also an accomplished athlete. Ann Maria is a LKG student at Fr Philippos Memorial LP School, Mampuzhakkari.

As a token of gratitude, Ann Maria’s father, Joshi Kurian, replaced the phone Rohan lost during the rescue with a new one. Rohan was also accorded felicitations by the Ramankari Panchayat and the SB College authorities for his brave act.