Pulpally: At a time when many farmers stick to a limited range of crops, Shaji of Nediyakalayil in Kappisett, Pulpally is charting a different course. Cultivating a wide variety of traditional crops and vegetables on leased land, he is emerging as a model for sustainable, organic farming in the region.

Shaji is currently focused on cultivating traditional crops and vegetables often overlooked by other farmers and selling them in the market. Black chickpeas and lesser yam are his latest crops. Shaji is likely the first farmer in the district to introduce black chickpeas to the market.

Keen on pursuing a different path in agriculture, he also grows taro, Chinese potato, yam, sweet potato, maize, tapioca and ginger, in addition to vegetables such as bitter gourd. His organically cultivated produce has many buyers. Shaji’s farming is entirely rain-fed, as the land is not irrigated. The Chinese potato and sweet potato cultivated on his field in Thannitheruvu were completely sold out during this Christmas season. Lesser yam and other crops from his farm are also set to be sold in various markets.

Shaji has been cultivating three acres of land belonging to the SNDP in Pulpally Thannitheruvu for the past few years. Tapioca, purple yam, and elephant foot yam are his main crops here, while vegetables and pulses are grown as intercrops. His efforts prove that the local climate is suitable for a wide variety of crops. Shaji carries out almost all the work himself, with occasional help from his wife, Omana.

Pulses are usually cultivated in neighbouring States. He also supplies dry tapioca on demand.

Agriculture officers have praised Shaji for his diverse farming methods. Assistant Agriculture Officer K. V Sreeja inaugurated the harvesting of black chickpeas. Agriculture Department official Ratheesh and Karshaka Samithi president Baby Kainikkudy also spoke at the event.