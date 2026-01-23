Perumbavoor: The arrest of a father and son accused in multiple theft cases has left an unexpected problem in its wake, with a huge pet dog left behind at their rented house now posing a threat to anganwadi children and nearby residents.

The incident unfolded at Pottayil in Karattupallikkara, adjacent to an anganwadi in Ward 13 of the Perumbavoor municipality. The accused duo, identified as Biju (50) of Valiyaparambil in Kamakshi, Idukki and his son Vipin Biju (28), were arrested from Thodupuzha on January 18 by a police team led by the Kattappana DySP. According to police, the duo are wanted in several theft cases across the state.

Biju and Vipin, arrested in connection with theft cases.

The Rottweiler dog owned by the accused has been roaming freely within the compound surrounding the rented house ever since the duo was remanded to jail. Just outside the compound wall is Onnam Mile Anganwadi No. 14, where 12 children are enrolled. Teachers, parents and local residents are living in constant fear that the dog could jump over the wall at any time.

Local residents said that three men and a woman, including Biju and Vipin, had been moved into the house earlier this month. While the three men are natives of Idukki, the woman hails from Thiruvananthapuram. The group always kept to themselves and had little interaction with neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following complaints from residents, councillors K B Naushad and Sabeena Nishad visited the spot.

Accused in 500 cases

The gang members, who had been living unnoticed in a densely populated part of the town, are named in around 500 theft cases registered at various police stations across Kerala. Biju, who has already served a 15-year prison term, was subjected to externment under the KAAPA Act in 2023. In addition to theft, three cases have been registered against him for attacking police officers who attempted to arrest him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gang primarily targeted bullet motorcycles, gas cutters, gold, and other valuables. The stolen money was reportedly used to fund a lavish lifestyle and to purchase vehicles. Vipin, who had earlier worked as a taxi driver in Ernakulam, is also an accused in several cases alongside his father. Police said the gang kept dogs to ward off anyone attempting to arrest them.