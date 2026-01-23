Wayanad: The parents of a Class 7 student, who died by suicide, have approached the Chief Minister, the District Superintendent of Police, and the State Child Rights Commission, seeking a probe into the incident at AUP School, Dwaraka, near here.

The student, Maniyoth Fathima (13), a native of Peechamkode near Mananthavadi, was found hanging in her room on January 16. She was reportedly wearing her school uniform at the time. According to the complaint, the girl had been subjected to repeated mental harassment at school. The parents alleged that after some students poured ink on the classroom floor, Fathima was falsely blamed for the act, scolded by a teacher, and forced to clean the floor.

The complaint seeks strict action against the teachers concerned to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Haseena, the girl’s mother, said that although her daughter had spoken about discrimination at school, she never expected her to take such an extreme step. “I want to know what happened to my child at school on that day,” she said.

The parents also alleged that attempts are being made to malign the girl’s image by spreading false claims that she had suicidal tendencies or had attempted suicide earlier.

Meanwhile, police said an investigation is underway and that statements of all those concerned will be recorded. In addition to the parents, statements from teachers, students, and the institution's head will be taken in the coming days. However, the school authorities have remained tight-lipped on the issue.