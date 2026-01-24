Thiruvananthapuram: The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly on Saturday alleged serious lapses in the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case, accusing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of failing both in conducting the probe and in filing the charge-sheet on time.

He said Murari Babu, an accused in the case, secured statutory bail because the SIT failed to submit the charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period. He warned that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, could also secure statutory bail in another case if the charge sheet is not filed within the stipulated time. The failure to even submit an interim charge sheet would result in all the accused walking free, he said.

The Opposition leader further claimed that severe pressure was being exerted on the SIT by the state government, a contention that, he said, had been acknowledged by the Kerala High Court. He pointed out that the stolen gold and the Dwarapalaka idol were yet to be recovered and warned that evidence could be destroyed if the accused were released on bail.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal reiterated the allegation, claiming that the state government was attempting to "paralyse" the investigation. Speaking to the media, he said the government was deliberately trying to stall progress in the probe.

Responding to questions regarding photographs of UDF convener Adoor Prakash meeting Unnikrishnan Potty, Venugopal said there were also photographs of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the same individual. "The Congress is not investigating the case. The police under the Chief Minister are. If photographs are being examined, the Chief Minister's photo with him should also be examined," he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph alleged that the SIT was not focusing on recovering the lost gold despite recent directions from the Kerala High Court. Accusing the CPM of shielding its leaders allegedly involved in the case, he said protests would be held on January 27 at the state secretariat and all district collectorates, demanding a proper probe.

Dismissing allegations against Prakash, Joseph said the UDF convener was never in a position to help those behind the alleged misappropriation and that there was nothing wrong in being photographed with Potty. He added that the SIT had not questioned Prakash, unlike former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, as there was nothing incriminating against him.

A Vigilance Court in Kollam on Friday granted statutory bail to Murari Babu, a former Travancore Devaswom Board administrative officer, after the SIT failed to file the charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest. The court also extended the remand of Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru by 14 days.