Tirunavaya: Be it a 'Vaavu day' or the annual Sarvodaya fair, whenever the banks of the Bharathapuzha swell with devotees, Yahutti is there on the river with his boat, ensuring everyone’s safety.

Now, with the Kumbh Mela drawing an unprecedented crowd, Yahutti is once again busy patrolling the river. He ferries devotees, including the Mahamandaleshwar who leads the Kumbh Mela, to and from the yajnashala midstream. Whenever devotees step into the river for the holy dip, Yahutti remains vigilant, ready to respond.

When the government officials came to inspect the bridge, the survey on the river was carried out using Yahutti’s boat. His services are equally indispensable during the construction of temporary bridges in the river. In fact, the temporary bridge erected for the Kumbh Mela was designed based on Yahutti’s experience in constructing bridges for the Sarvodaya fair.

Having accompanied his father on fishing trips to the Bharathapuzha from a very young age, Yahutti grew into a lifelong companion of the river. As a trained diver, he eventually became the first person people turned to whenever emergencies arose in the river, which is known for its abrupt undercurrents. During the Mega floods in 2018, he ventured into the river with his boat to rescue cattle stranded on midstream sandbanks and bring them safely ashore.

In 2011, when a youth went missing in the river during Karkidaka Vaavu, the Nava Mukunda Devaswom sought Yahutti’s assistance. Since then, he has been a constant presence at the ghat here with his boat on every Karkidaka Vaavu and other special occasions.

Although the fire and rescue services too are present during such occasions, Yahutti remains a vital support for them. For a period, he worked as a boatman for the District Tourism Promotion Council’s pilgrim service, which was later discontinued. About a year ago, his boat sustained damage and financial constraints delayed its repairs until a few devotees who had come to the temple stepped in to help. Today, Yahutti and his boat are once again actively serving on the river as part of the Kumbh Mela arrangements.